Government weighs dual budget allocation on G Ram G

NEW DELHI: As the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, which replaces the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), is yet to be formally notified and brought into force, the Centre is considering a dual budgetary allocation in the upcoming Budget to ensure uninterrupted support to the scheme.

Officials said since the rules under the new legislation are still being framed, the government may provide funding simultaneously for both MGNREGA and the VB-G RAM G scheme during a transitional phase. The new law will be operationalised only after the rules are notified.

The move comes as the government plans to gradually phase out MGNREGA over the next six months while rolling out the new legislation. With the VB-G RAM G bill yet to come into force, the Centre is keen to avoid any disruption in wage employment for rural households.

Sources said during a recent meeting of a parliamentary panel, the government informed members that it is considering additional budgetary support and dual allocation to ensure a smooth transition to the VB-G RAM G.