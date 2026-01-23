Basant Panchami prayers, Friday namaz pass off peacefully at Bhojshala Kamal Maula complex in MP’s Dhar

BHOPAL: Basant Panchami prayers by Hindus and Friday namaz by Muslims passed off peacefully on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar town of western Madhya Pradesh, following a Supreme Court order that allowed both communities to pray at separate locations within the ASI protected monument.

The rare and highly sensitive coincidence of Basant Panchami falling on a Friday was marked by massive security arrangements across the communally sensitive town.

Thousands of Hindu devotees took part in large processions and offered prayers from sunrise to sunset at the disputed complex, which Hindus claim is an 11th century temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), built by Paramara dynasty ruler Raja Bhoja.

According to an official statement issued by the Dhar district administration, in line with the January 22 Supreme Court order, “On the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Hindu community's prayers went off peacefully at the designated location within the premises. Also, in compliance with the directives received from the Supreme Court, the Muslim community offered their prayers (Namaz) peacefully at their designated location between 1 pm and 3 pm.”

In the state capital Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav praised the local administration for complying with the apex court’s directions.

“The authorities in Dhar ensured peaceful and uninterrupted Basant Panchami prayers and simultaneous namaz at separate spots in the same premises,” he said.

A senior state police officer camping in Dhar confirmed that 15 to 17 Muslim men were escorted in a protected anti riot vehicle to the ASI protected monument, where they performed Friday namaz exclusively and uninterruptedly between the stipulated 1 pm and 3 pm at the designated spot.

However, a group of 15 to 20 Muslim men, led by one Imran Khan, who claimed to be a resident of Gulmohar Colony in Dhar, alleged in a video that the authorities had arranged a “dummy namaz” by bringing in people from outside.

“On Thursday night, officers of the local administration and police came to us and escorted us away to a place close to the mosque complex with the promise of taking us securely to the mosque for offering namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm in accordance with the top court’s order."

"We were kept under police security, but the authorities and police didn’t keep their promise by taking us into the concerned premises for the Friday namaz. As the stipulated two hour period approached its end, the administration police representatives told us that we were free to return home and perform namaz. The administration is claiming that they ensured peaceful namaz within the premises, but that was a dummy namaz carried out by men brought from outside Dhar,” Khan alleged in the video.