Mhow water contamination: Indore administration deploys survey teams, sets up hospitals

INDORE: The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has deployed 12 survey teams and established two temporary hospitals to treat residents who have fallen ill due to water contamination in Mhow, officials said on Saturday.

According to the administration, at least 12 suspected cases of people suffering from stomach infection were detected in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow on Friday.

Locals have, however, claimed that around 24 people have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in the neighbourhood.

The administration has been taking proactive measures, as the latest cases have come in the wake of the deaths of seven people linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore city last month.

On the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, 12 teams were deployed in Patti Bazaar on Friday, and they have surveyed more than 80 households, the administration stated in a release.

Two temporary hospitals have been set up in the affected area, which has a population of around 2,500, it stated.