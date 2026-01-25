India a messenger of peace in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu in address to nation

NEW DELHI: Amidst geopolitical tensions escalating across multiple continents, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India is spreading the message of peace in the world which is crucial to secure the future of humanity.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Republic Day, she spoke about various issues including Operation Sindoor and women empowerment, and also touched upon the topics of Vande Mataram and growing economy of the country.

President Murmu outlined India's position as a "messenger" of peace while reinforcing ancient civilisational commitment to universal harmony.

"In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail in the entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world.

"In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of peace," she said.

During her speech, the President also underscored a firm commitment to national security by highlighting the recent success of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike that dismantled terror infrastructure across the border.

"Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure...terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end," she said, highlighting country's "self-reliance" in the field of defence that powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor.

Reflecting on the strength of the Armed Forces, the President recalled personal visits to the Siachen Base Camp and sorties in the Sukhoi, Rafale, and the submarine INS Vaghsheer.

"Based on the strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in our defence-preparedness," she said, linking the military readiness to India's ability to advocate for peace from a position of strength.

In her address, President Murmu hailed the rise of "nari shakti" (women power) as the cornerstone of India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

She emphasised that the "active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country".