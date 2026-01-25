Mark Tully: He listened to India as much as he reported it

The voice of the Englishman from Tollygunge has fallen silent.

Mark Tully passed away at a Delhi hospital at 90 on Sunday. He leaves behind a formidable legacy as one of BBC’s most trusted chroniclers: For decades, listeners across South Asia grew into the habit of tuning in to Tully, awaiting his voice to confirm events and trusting his account as the measure of truth.

Born in Kolkata to British parents, Tully spent his early years in India before being sent to England for his education. He returned in 1964 as the BBC’s India Correspondent and eventually became Bureau Chief in New Delhi, a post he held for nearly three decades and reported on the birth of Bangladesh, military rule in Pakistan, the Tamil Tigers’ insurgency in Sri Lanka, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Tully’s reporting was distinguished by both authority and empathy. He covered some of India’s most turbulent moments: the Emergency of 1975–1977, Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh violence that followed, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. Generations of listeners, who affectionately called him “Tully Sahib,” relied on his thoughtful analysis and precise narration to understand events often mired in chaos. His integrity sometimes placed him in danger: Andrew Whitehead, a former BBC colleague, recalled Tully’s peril in Ayodhya in 1992, when a mob threatened him, chanting “Death to Mark Tully,” and he was locked in a room for hours before being rescued by a local official and a Hindu priest.

His work also reflected his concern for the state of journalism. In an interview with journalist Malvika Banerjee, he said, “The problem is that the institutions which should control politicians and prevent them from running away with everything are not sufficiently strong. And the voice of the people is not sufficiently heard, because politicians get away with so much.” A prolific writer, among his important works are No Full Stops in India (1988), which collected decades of reflections on the nation he chronicled so faithfully, India in Slow Motion (1998), and Nonstop India (2003), each offering insightful, empathetic portraits of India’s social, political, and cultural life.