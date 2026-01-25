PM Modi's vision of development focused on poorest, most marginalised: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

MATHURA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country forward while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said on Sunday.

Nabin, who reached Mathura for the first time after being elected BJP national president, said the transformation visible in Uttar Pradesh reflected the changing face of the country and exuded confidence that the BJP would form a government again after the 2027 polls.

"As I was coming here today, I felt that the roads in Uttar Pradesh are better than those seen abroad. This itself is testimony to how the country is changing," he said.

Navin reached Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway, where BJP workers accorded him a rousing welcome at the Bajna Cut in the Mant area. "I have come here today to meet the people of the Mant Assembly constituency. By God's grace, my first programme after becoming the BJP national president has been scheduled at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna," he said.

"In 2022, I had come here to seek votes for my friend Rajesh Chaudhary. By electing him, you have made me indebted to you. That is why, after becoming the national president, I decided to come here first to express my gratitude," he said.