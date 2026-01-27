Dharmendra Pradhan assures fair implementation of UGC equity regulations amid protests

JAIPUR: While widespread protests over the new UGC regulations persist across the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that the law would not be misused and fair and transparent implementation of the UGC 2026 regulations will be ensured by the government.

Besides defending the rules, Pradhan also asserted that the new rules are aimed at student safety and preventing discrimination.

The Union Education Minister was in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday to participate in a community program when he made his conciliatory remarks. Pradhan asserted, “I want to assure you with utmost humility that no one will be persecuted or discriminated against.No one will have the right to misuse anyone in the name of discrimination. This applies to the UGC, the Government of India, and the state governments; everyone will have their responsibilities.”

Pradhan further added, “I assure you that whatever arrangements have been made are within the framework of the Constitution of India. This matter has been addressed under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I want to assure you on behalf of the government that no one will be subjected to oppression or discrimination.”

The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, announced on January 13, includes Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in their provisions and these new rules have also removed penalties proposed in the original draft for filing false cases.

Several senior educationists are alarmed by these new rules and while requesting anonymity, they have called for the regulations to be rolled back.