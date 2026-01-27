ECI asks Bengal government to withdraw transfer of IAS officers engaged in electoral roll revision

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a direction to the West Bengal government asking it to immediately withdraw the transfer and posting orders of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who were engaged as Electoral Roll Observers.

The poll body also asserted that the state government’s action violated explicit instructions issued during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the ECI said that the officers were transferred without its prior approval, despite clear directions that no official associated with the SIR exercise should be moved during the period when the revision is being conducted. It described the state government’s action as a direct violation of its instructions.

“It has come to the Commission’s notice that the Government of West Bengal has ordered departmental transfers/postings of Electoral Roll Observers without prior concurrence of the Commission, which is in violation of the ECI’s instructions,” the letter read.

The ECI has also directed the state government to cancel the transfer orders “forthwith” and cautioned that prior approval from it must be obtained before issuing any such orders in the future.

The ECI recalled that it had formally announced the SIR in West Bengal through a letter dated October 27, 2025. Paragraph 4 of that communication explicitly mandated chief secretaries to ensure that officials engaged in the exercise were not transferred without its consent.