HC questions MP government’s claim that only 16 deaths in Indore were due to water contamination

BHOPAL: A month after deaths started happening in the country’s cleanest city, Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality, due to contaminated water supply, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has questioned the state government as to on what basis only 16 out of 23 deaths found to have happened due to the water endemic.

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s double judge bench in Indore, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, resumed hearing of the bunch of petitions related to the deaths of residents of Bhagirathpura due to the recent water epidemic.

As the state government through its counsel, submitted the progress and status report in the matter before the HC’s division bench, the Court questioned as to how many deaths had actually happened due to water contamination, particularly in the light of media reports putting the death toll between 28 and 30.

Submitting a report in the case, the government counsel said a five-member death audit committee of associate and assistant professors from MGM Medical College, Indore, found that 16 of the 23 deaths were caused by an epidemic triggered by contaminated water, while reports on five other deaths are still awaited.

However, the advocates appearing for the petitioners, led by senior counsel Ajay Bagaria, argued that the report submitted by the government was vague and not even worth the paper on which it was written.

“They (authorities) should have been a little more serious, careful and considerate before submitting the report in the court. The elements of fairness are conspicuously missing, the deaths have been audited by a committee which comprises professors of government medical college on the basis of information and case sheets supplied by the district’s chief medical and health officer and other health department officials. How can we expect it to be fair when all those involved in the process are government employees,” Bagaria argued.

“The report is not just vague, but shrouded in mystery and seems to be an attempt, having been made to cover up everything that has happened. While the government first stated in the hearing today that 16 out of the 23 deaths have been found to have happened due to water contamination triggered epidemic, the elements of uncertainty exist (no remarks) exists in connection with those 16 deaths as well as the remaining seven other deaths. There is something more than fishy which is going on regarding the deaths,” Bagaria argued.