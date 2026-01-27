India-EU FTA likely to be implemented in calendar year 2026: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the ambitious India-EU free trade agreement is likely to be implemented within the 2026 calendar year, hours after the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations for the historic trade pact.

Earlier in the day, India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) concluded talks for the agreement, which is being described as 'mother of all deals'.

Once implemented, 93 per cent of Indian shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the European Union, while the import of luxury cars and wines from there will become less expensive in India.

"Every agreement stands on its own legs, and this is a wonderful agreement. It'll be taken up for a legal scrubbing on a fast track basis..We do hope that we should be able to celebrate the entry into force of this agreement within calendar 2026 itself," Goyal said while responding to a question at a special briefing on the state visit of the President of the EU Council and the President of the EU Commission to India.

The deal, Goyal said, has been concluded after negotiations spanning over two decades.