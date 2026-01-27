Not normal to tolerate Pak's continued use of terror as instrument of state policy: India at UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: In a strongly-worded retort in the UNSC, India said it is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, as New Delhi hit back at Islamabad's envoy for advancing a "false and self-serving" account of Operation Sindoor.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a sharp response to comments made by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Ahmad spoke about Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty in his remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on Monday on 'Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism.'

Harish said Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, has a single-point agenda - to harm India and its people.

With Ahmad telling the Council that Pakistan's response to Operation Sindoor "established that there can be no 'new normal' based on coercion or impunity", Delhi slammed Islamabad, with Harish asserting that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do.

"We have heard talk from the Representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do. It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy," Harish said, adding that India will do whatever is required to protect and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

"This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism," Harish said.