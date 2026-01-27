Punjab police arrest parents of notorious gangster Goldy Brar amid crackdown on overseas criminals

CHANDIGARH: The parents of foreign-based notorious gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, have been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with an extortion case registered in Muktsar district last year.

Of the 61 gangsters from Punjab currently operating abroad, 18 are in the United States, nine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), six each in Canada and Germany, and five in the United Kingdom, according to a list compiled by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

Goldy Brar’s father, Shamsher Singh, and mother, Preetpal Kaur, hailing from Adesh Nagar on Kotkapura Road in Muktsar, were taken into custody in Amritsar. The family originally belongs to the Faridkot district. The arrests followed investigations linked to a case registered last year on the complaint of a resident of Udekaran village.

Shamsher Singh, a former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the state police, was compulsorily retired in 2021 after allegations surfaced of his involvement in a murder case in Muktsar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana stated that Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur were arrested following investigative leads in the ongoing case.