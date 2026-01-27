RJD to launch countrywide campaign to ensure all elections are held through ballot papers in future

PATNA: After suffering a humiliating defeat in the last Bihar assembly election, securing a dismal number of seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has now decided to launch a countrywide campaign to ensure that all elections are held through ballot papers in future.

At the recently held national executive committee meeting in Patna, the party passed a resolution, contending that ‘dhanbal’ (money power) and 'sattabal' (power of government) were misused to influence 'janbal' (people’s mandate).

At the meeting, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was named as national working president of the party.

Addressing leaders and workers in the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said that he would meet Opposition leaders across the country in connection with his party’s proposed programme to launch a countrywide campaign to pressure the Election Commission to hold future elections through ballot papers.

After assuming the post of RJD’s working president, Tejashwi said that his party would make concerted efforts to ensure it regains its recognition as a national party.