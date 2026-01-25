Tejashwi Prasad Yadav appointed as Rashtriya Janata Dal's working president

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, was appointed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s working president, considering party chief Lalu Prasad's health conditions.

The decision was taken into effect after the RJD's national executive meeting, held at a hotel in Patna.

Tejashwi was elevated to the post of RJD’s working president at a pivotal time. The development is seen as a major organisational shift amid concerns over founder Lalu Prasad’s health.

The executive committee meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and other top functionaries of the party.