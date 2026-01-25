Tejashwi Prasad Yadav appointed as Rashtriya Janata Dal's working president

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, was appointed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s working president, considering party chief Lalu Prasad's health conditions.
The decision was taken into effect after the RJD's national executive meeting, held at a hotel in Patna.
Tejashwi was elevated to the post of RJD’s working president at a pivotal time. The development is seen as a major organisational shift amid concerns over founder Lalu Prasad’s health.
The executive committee meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and other top functionaries of the party.
Bihar RJD chief Mangani Lal Mandal formally announced Tejashwi’s appointment as the party’s working president.
A senior RJD leader said that there was a broad consensus among leaders present at the meeting that Tejashwi should shoulder greater responsibility.
Tejashwi’s elder brother and former minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, and sister Rohini Acharya blamed him and his associates for the party’s debacle in the election.
On Saturday, party MLA Bhai Birendra also targeted him over the issue.
Founded in 1997, after splitting from Janata Dal, RJD has been led by Lalu Prasad since its inception. However, given Lalu’s advancing age and health issues, party sources said that there was a growing need for a second line of leadership to handle day-to-day organisational affairs.
Soon after the report of Tejashwi being appointed as RJD’s working president was publicised, Rohini targeted Tejashwi, calling his close aides RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and former first-class cricketer, Rameez Nemat Khan as infiltrators and conspirators. She wrote on ‘X’, “The pinnacle of politics - in a way, the grand finale of a man's (Lalu’s) glorious innings, congratulations to the sycophants and the "Infiltrator Gang" on the coronation of the "prince turned puppet in their hands".
Before the start of the RJD’s national executive meeting, she commented on social media, “Whoever truly embodies Laluism in the true sense—anyone who has selflessly struggled for the party that Lalu Ji founded to steadfastly fight for the interests of the marginalized population, the deprived; whoever takes pride in Lalu Ji's continuous struggle and efforts for socio-economic justice; whoever cares to proudly carry forward Lalu Ji's political legacy and ideology—such a person will undoubtedly question those responsible for the party's current sorry state and raise their voice against the dubious and suspect roles of such people, without caring for the consequences.”
Doctors have advised Lalu to take rest and avoid stress, due to which he is playing a limited role in active politics.
In such a situation, the selection of a working president is considered necessary for the active functioning of the organisation.
Both Lalu and Tejashwi were granted full authority over all major decisions related to the party, including its name and election symbol, in the party’s national executive meeting held in January last year.
It strengthened Tejashwi's position as Lalu's political heir.
The party constitution was also amended to enable Tejashwi to share equal decision-making authority with Lalu, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.