Upper-caste groups in Rajasthan warn of statewide protests over new UGC equity regulations

JAIPUR: A political and social controversy has erupted in Rajasthan following the notification of new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, with several upper-caste organisations warning of statewide protests if the norms are not withdrawn or amended.

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a social outfit of the Rajput Community and the Marwar Rajput Mahasabha have issued warnings to both the central and state governments, alleging that the new rules are intended to curtail the rights of upper-caste communities.

Mansingh Medtiya, Jodhpur president of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claimed that the regulations were brought in to “suppress upper castes” and said the organisation would strongly oppose their implementation.

Medtiya said the Karni Sena is in the process of finalising its protest strategy and will intensify its agitation in the coming days. Several social organisations supporting the opposition to the rules have also warned of launching a large-scale movement across the state if the regulations remain unchanged.

Escalating the agitation, Medtiya, who also serves as the state secretary and media in-charge of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, announced that a bandh (shutdown) will be observed in Jodhpur on February 1. He said multiple social organisations would support the shutdown.

Hanuman Singh Khangta, president of the Marwar Rajput Mahasabha, outright rejected the new UGC rules, alleging that they are designed to suppress the upper-caste community. Warning of a protest movement if amendments are not made, Khangta said that belonging to the general category is not a crime, but the new law could expose members of the community to false cases.