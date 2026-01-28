Two women mid-day meal cooks die in Chhattisgarh as agitation for salary hike completes a month

BALOD: Two women mid-day meal cooks have died in Chhattisgarh while undergoing treatment in hospitals after their health deteriorated during the month-long protest by cooks demanding a hike in their honorarium, an association and family members said on Wednesday.

However, the state government denied direct connection of the deaths with the agitation by mid-day meal cooks which entered 31st day on Wednesday.

While mid-day meal cook Rukhmani Sinha of Balod district died on January 26 at a hospital in adjoining Rajnandgaon district, another woman working under the government-run food scheme, Dulari Bai Yadav, a resident of Bemetara district, died at a hospital in Bhilai town of Durg district in the wee hours the same day, their family members and an association representing the agitators said.

Since December 29, thousands of mid-day meal cooks, mostly women, have been staging sit-in protest at Tuta Dharna Sthala in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, demanding a hike in their daily wages from Rs 66 to over Rs 400.

These cooks, the key workforce behind one of the government's ambitious nutrition schemes, mid-day meal, have been protesting under the banner of the 'Chhattisgarh School Madhyanh Bhojan Rasoiya Sanyukta Sangh' (CSMBRSS).

Under the scheme, free, hot-cooked meals are provided to children in government and government-aided schools studying in primary and upper primary classes.