CoBRA Assistant Commandant, jawan injured during anti-Maoist operations in Saranda jungles in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Assistant Commandant Ajay Mallick, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF, was injured in an IED blast during a search operation being conducted against the Maoists in the Saranda jungles of West Singhbhum on Sunday.

Hours later, a jawan also got injured after receiving a bullet during an operation conducted post-IED blast.

The incident took place in the Marangponga area of Saranda, where security forces were conducting an intensive search operation in the forest.

According to police, a pre-planted explosive device exploded, leaving the Assistant Commandant injured. The Assistant Commandant Mallick sustained injuries in the blast. His condition is reported to be stable.

“One Assistant Commandant of CoBRA got injured in an IED blast. The injured officer was evacuated to a safer location. After providing first aid, he was airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment,” said Chaibasa SP Amit Renu.

"CoBRA jawan who received bullet injuries is being airlifted to Ranchi," he added.

Following the incident, extra vigilance is being maintained in the area and security forces have intensified the search operations in the surrounding areas.

The SP claimed that despite the IED blast, the morale of the soldiers remains high.

“Maoists have carried out such cowardly attacks in the past, also resulting in the deaths of many innocent villagers. Operations have been intensified in Saranda and surrounding areas,” said the SP.