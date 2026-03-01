PM Modi should play important role in stopping war in Iran, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Condemning the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed hope that the central government would play a role in halting the war.

The Hyderabad MP termed the "assassination" of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei as an "immoral and unlawful act."

Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States. He said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately to prevent regional instability, noting that 10 million Indians work in the region.

Addressing reporters here, Owaisi said, "We hope that the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play a role in stopping this war. The war should end.

He has a huge responsibility to take it forward because if this spreads, there will be huge turmoil, uncertainty, and instability."

The AIMIM leader said US President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have jointly attacked Iran in the holy month of Ramzan.

"We condemn the attack on Iran".

Warning that targeting a revered figure like Khamenei would not go unanswered, the AIMIM chief said, "He (Khamenei ) is a respected leader of the Shia community and if you target him, the Iranians will not remain silent."

Referring to the Iran-US talks in Geneva, he said the attack occurred despite the "breakthrough" in talks.

"So, when there is a breakthrough in talks, the US and Israel attacked Iran and killed an 86-year-old man (Khamenei)."

He described it as a "cowardly attack, inhuman and immoral attack on the people of Iran.

"School children have died. Where is the so-called Western humanity?" he asked.