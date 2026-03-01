Restrictions likely in Kashmir after protests over Khamenei killing; schools shut for two days

SRINAGAR: After day-long protests across Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and a shutdown call by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), authorities are likely to impose restrictions in the Valley on Monday to maintain peace and law and order.

Authorities have closed the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk by covering it with tin sheets.

Sources said restrictions may be enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent escalation and maintain calm.

In view of the tense situation, authorities announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities across the Valley for two days (March 2 and 3). All exams scheduled for these dates have been postponed.

Security officials are keeping a close watch following Valley-wide protests against Khamenei’s killing in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Shia protesters carrying pictures and portraits of Khamenei gathered at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to express anger and grief. Men and women mourned his killing, chanted pro-Islamic and anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans, and hoisted the Iranian flag atop the Clock Tower.

Protests were also held across Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Budgam, north Kashmir and other parts of the Valley. It marked the first large-scale protest in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with other senior officials, conducted patrols in the city centre to assess the security situation. Officials said they are closely monitoring developments.