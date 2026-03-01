Restrictions likely in Kashmir after protests over Khamenei killing; schools shut for two days

SRINAGAR: After day-long protests across Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and a shutdown call by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), authorities are likely to impose restrictions in the Valley on Monday to maintain peace and law and order.
Authorities have closed the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk by covering it with tin sheets.
Sources said restrictions may be enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent escalation and maintain calm.
In view of the tense situation, authorities announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities across the Valley for two days (March 2 and 3). All exams scheduled for these dates have been postponed.
Security officials are keeping a close watch following Valley-wide protests against Khamenei’s killing in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.
Earlier in the day, thousands of Shia protesters carrying pictures and portraits of Khamenei gathered at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk to express anger and grief. Men and women mourned his killing, chanted pro-Islamic and anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans, and hoisted the Iranian flag atop the Clock Tower.
Protests were also held across Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Budgam, north Kashmir and other parts of the Valley. It marked the first large-scale protest in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with other senior officials, conducted patrols in the city centre to assess the security situation. Officials said they are closely monitoring developments.
Meanwhile, the MMU, led by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on Monday against Khamenei’s killing.
Amid the tense situation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a review meeting in Jammu to assess security across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting, attended by the Chief Secretary and top police and civil officials, Sinha said, “Peace is our collective responsibility,” and appealed to all communities to remain calm and united. He lauded the coordinated efforts of police, security forces and civil administration in maintaining law and order.
Massive protests also took place in the Shia-dominated Kargil district of the Ladakh Union Territory.
On the closure of Ghanta Ghar, NC MP Aga Ruhullah, in a post on X, said, “The closure of Ghanta Ghar is a disgrace. It is available for dance and music parties, which is the symbolic identity you want to attach to it. But when people came out to mourn, to stand in solidarity with the innocent lives being torn apart, it threatens you despite the fact that the demonstrations were entirely peaceful. Every single one.”
“Do not insult us by treating our grief as a law and order problem. Do not interfere in what are deeply emotional moments for the people of Kashmir,” he added.