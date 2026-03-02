Centre asks states to keep eye on 'pro-Iran radical preachers' delivering 'inflammatory' sermons

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has asked states to keep an eye on pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory statements that may result in violence in the wake of the Israel-US attack on Iran, officials said.

In a letter circulated to all states on February 28, the Ministry also asked all states and UTs to keep vigil on social media activities of extremists and global terror group handles, they said.

Advising the states to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise, the ministry has asked the states to heighten vigilance, as global events might have a domestic ripple effect through rhetorical statements, they said.