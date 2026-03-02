'Khamenei Zindabad': Widespread protests by Shia community in UP over Iran leader's death

LUCKNOW: Protests erupted in various districts of UP, including state capital Lucknow and Prayagraj, following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack by the United States and Israel.

In Lucknow, thousands from the Shia community came out onto the streets. Women were seen crying and beating their chests. Protesters raised slogans of “Khamenei Zindabad” and “Down with America and Israel”.

“Those who have treachery in their blood have killed Khamenei through deception. Khamenei was my lion. If one Khamenei is killed, thousands of Khameneis will rise... Israel and America are deceivers…,” the protesters shouted.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board announced three days of mourning for the departed leader. The board’s general secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, said people would put up black flags at their homes and wear black clothes. Religious gatherings would be organised in Khamenei’s name, he added.

President of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Mahmood Madni also expressed concern over the escalation in West Asia saying that no political or international issue could be resolved through war.

Expressing grief over the death of Khamenei and his relatives, Maulana Madni said it was against international law to attack the leadership of a country.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Iran, the cleric appealed to the United Nations and international community to stop the military action against Iran immediately paving the way for meaningful diplomatic efforts to reduce the tension.

Meanwhile, rising military tensions in the Gulf and the closure of Dubai's airspace severely disrupted flight operations at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.