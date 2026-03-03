Iran conflict| Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urges PM Modi, EAM to ensure safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf

RANCHI: Expressing concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf region, Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of stranded Indians.
Soren also released dedicated helpline numbers to assist natives of Jharkhand being stranded abroad and to aid them in coping with insecurity in the prevailing circumstances.
In an appeal to the people of Jharkhand and the country, the Chief Minister also urged everyone to remain cautious and assured that the nation stands firm with its citizens during this critical time.
“The rapidly changing situation in the Gulf region is a matter of grave concern. I appeal to all Jharkhand natives living in West Asia, including the rest of the country, to remain vigilant. The nation stands with you. I request the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendramodi ji and the Honourable Foreign Minister, Shri Dr S Jaishankar ji, to kindly take necessary steps to safely bring back any Indians who feel unsafe or stranded in this critical situation,” posted CM Soren on X.
"I especially appeal to those from Jharkhand living in the Gulf states to contact the Jharkhand State Migrant Control Room via helpline numbers," he added.
Soren also issued the following helpline numbers for Jharkhand residents residing in the Gulf region:
Helpline (Toll Free): 1800-3456-526
Landline Numbers: 0651-2480083, 0651-2481188, 0651-2480058
WhatsApp Numbers: 9470132591, 9431336472, 9431336398, 9431336427, 9431336432
Officials said the control room will collect details of affected individuals and coordinate with the concerned authorities to extend all possible support.
The state government affirmed its dedication to extend all necessary support to the people.
Notably, thousands of migrant workers from Jharkhand are presently residing in the UAE and its neighbouring countries. A large number of people are seeking assistance due to war-like situations in the region. A group, which had travelled to the UAE on a corporate tour organised by a private company, is also awaiting safe return amid uncertainty and fear.
A few of the stranded people have shared a video from their hotel, in which distant sounds resembling explosions could be heard. They said the group was scheduled to return to Ranchi on the 28th via Abu Dhabi International Airport, but the attacks began around the same time, leading to the closure of airport operations.
They added that they were later moved to Dubai and accommodated in a hotel.
“We are safe inside the hotel premises, but there is an atmosphere of fear due to the developments,” said a person requesting anonymity.