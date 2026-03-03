Iran conflict| Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urges PM Modi, EAM to ensure safe return of Indians stranded in Gulf

RANCHI: Expressing concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Gulf region, Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of stranded Indians.

Soren also released dedicated helpline numbers to assist natives of Jharkhand being stranded abroad and to aid them in coping with insecurity in the prevailing circumstances.

In an appeal to the people of Jharkhand and the country, the Chief Minister also urged everyone to remain cautious and assured that the nation stands firm with its citizens during this critical time.