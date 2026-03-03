Iran conflict | Shinde arranges flights to bring back 164 stranded in UAE; Maharashtra govt launches helpline

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two aircraft to bring back 164 citizens of the state stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict, his office informed on Tuesday.

The state government has also launched an emergency WhatsApp helpline for hundreds of state residents stranded in the Middle East.

Shinde's office in a statement said two flights will take off from Fujairah Airport at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm and are expected to land in Mumbai in the evening.

The 164 passengers include 84 students of the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents from Thane, Ahilyanagar and Pune, it stated.

The deputy chief minister has been in touch with those stranded since the West Asia conflict started on Saturday.

According to officials, several hundred people from Maharashtra are stranded in the Middle East due to airspace closure caused by the Iran war, though all are safe.