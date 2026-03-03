Iran's Khamenei killing: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kashmir till March 7

SRINAGAR: Schools and colleges across Kashmir will remain closed till March 7 in the wake of protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint air strike by the Israel and the US.

"All schools and colleges of Kashmir Division will remain closed till March 7, 2026," Education Minister Sakina Itoo said on Tuesday.

With protests brewing, the government had on March 1 ordered closure of educational institutions in the Valley for two days.

Agitations against the top Shia cleric's killing continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday with thousands of people taking to streets in several parts of Kashmir, including in Srinagar city.

The protests have largely broken out in areas with major Shia population.