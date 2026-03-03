WMO warns of potential El Niño impacting Indian monsoon, climate patterns

NEW DELHI: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has predicted a higher possibility of the emergence of the El Niño phenomenon after summer, which may weaken the Southwest monsoon in the Indian Sub-continent.

The most recent El Niño, which occurred in 2023-24, was one of the five strongest on record, causing record-deficient rainfall in India and impacting food stocks.

According to the latest update from the WMO, a recent weak La Niña event is expected to fade into El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) or El Niño-neutral conditions. There is a possibility of a warming El Niño episode later this year, which, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, including changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.

El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It is synonymous with the weakening of the Indian southwest monsoon. La Niña is the cyclic counterpart to El Nino, known for cool phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific, causing good rainfall in India.

The WMO observation is similar to that of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also observed that La Niña transitioned to neutral in summer and further transitioned to El Niño in July onward.