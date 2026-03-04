Govt negligence led to blast at Nagpur explosives factory, alleges Congress leader in assembly

MUMBAI: The recent blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur, in which 19 persons were killed, is a result of government negligence, Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday.

Claiming that 43 workers have lost their lives in similar incidents that occurred in various explosives factories in Nagpur district over the past one-and-a-half years, he accused the state government as well as the Centre of not taking concrete action despite requests for conducting safety audits of such units.

At least 19 workers died, and 23 others were injured in the blast at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning.

Eighteen of the workers died on Sunday, and one succumbed on Monday.

Raising a suspension motion, Wadettiwar termed the Nagpur blast incident as "tragic and shocking", and criticised the state government over the blast.

He demanded an immediate and detailed discussion on the issue.

Taking an aggressive stand over the issue in the assembly, Wadettiwar said there are 11 explosives factories in Nagpur district, and added that 43 workers, including 25 women, have died in blasts in several of these units in the past 18 months.