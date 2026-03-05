Sibal slams Centre’s stance on West Asia conflict, says PM ‘remains maun when he needs to speak’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre’s stance on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains “maun” (silent) when he should speak out but delivers long speeches when it is not required.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said past Indian prime ministers had spoken out at crucial moments to uphold the country’s values. He cited examples of Jawaharlal Nehru, P. V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

"History teaches us a lot of things. In 1953, it was Pandit Nehru who opposed the occupation of Russian forces in Iran and said that the rights of the Iranian people must be respected and the forces must move out.

That's the courage of a PM who was close to Russia and yet made that statement," Sibal said.

He also referred to a diplomatic effort during Rao’s tenure in 1994.

"In 1994, it was P V Narasimha Rao who sent Dinesh Singh to Iran to persuade Ali Khamenei to not support a resolution on Kashmir that Pakistan wanted to move in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which was eventually not moved. That is what a strong PM does," the former Union minister said.

Sibal further recalled an episode during Singh’s tenure relating to a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"In 2006, the US wanted India to support the resolution in the IAEA for curtailing the rights of the Iranian people.

The US said 'if you don't do that, the nuclear deal will be in jeopardy'.

But (then) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said 'nothing doing, we will not be guided by someone else's interest, we will be guided by our own interest'," he said.

Sibal said that those prime ministers spoke when necessary and remained silent when it was not required.

"These were the PMs who spoke when there was a need to speak and remained silent when it was not necessary to speak," he said.

"Our PM doesn't speak when it is needed and speaks when it is not required, that is his trait," the independent Rajya Sabha MP added.