Cong says India’s strategic autonomy under threat after US grants temporary waiver for Russian oil purchases

The Congress on Friday said that India’s strategic autonomy and national sovereignty were under “dire threat” after the United States announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue purchasing Russian oil for 30 days.
The party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of yielding diplomatic space to Washington and allowing the US to dictate India’s energy decisions.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India’s foreign policy should reflect the collective will of its people and be rooted in the country’s history, geography and moral traditions.
“India's foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa. What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.
He also shared a clip from his February 11 speech in the Lok Sabha during the Budget discussion, where he raised concerns about India’s energy security.
“The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from, if it is Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our prime minister will not decide,” Gandhi had said in the speech.
The criticism came after the US administration under President Donald Trump announced a temporary waiver amid escalating tensions with Iran.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measure was aimed at ensuring global oil supply.
“President (Donald) Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil,” he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the government, alleging that the waiver showed India’s diminishing diplomatic autonomy.
“The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days' clearly demonstrates Modi government is continuously ceding diplomatic space. This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order,” Kharge wrote on X.
“Now, the US grants India a 'temporary 30-day waiver' and 'allows' Indian refineries to buy Russian oil. From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji SURRENDERED it all,” he alleged.
Kharge added that India had historically maintained independent foreign policy positions under previous prime ministers.
“From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji,” he said.
“'Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' was a mere slogan-cry to win elections. 140 crore Indians stand betrayed. Modi ji SURRENDERED it all,” Kharge alleged.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the waiver confirmed Gandhi’s earlier warning that Washington would eventually decide India’s oil purchases.
Referring to the one-month waiver, he asked, “Will the US grant us a licence for importing oil?”
Khera also noted that an Indo-US trade deal was still pending even as restrictions were being imposed on New Delhi.
He said Gandhi had earlier urged the government to hold off on the agreement after the US Supreme Court set aside tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
“Prime Minister Modi does not have the courage to back out of the trade deal,” Khera said.
He added that India’s global standing had diminished under the current government.
“The prime minister has completely capitulated before the Americans today. What are you scared of? Maybe the Epstein files make you do whatever America wants you to do,” he alleged.
“The people of India cannot expect justice from a compromised cabinet with a compromised prime minister, who are compromising the country's interests,” Khera said.
