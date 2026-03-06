Cong says India’s strategic autonomy under threat after US grants temporary waiver for Russian oil purchases

The Congress on Friday said that India’s strategic autonomy and national sovereignty were under “dire threat” after the United States announced a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue purchasing Russian oil for 30 days.

The party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of yielding diplomatic space to Washington and allowing the US to dictate India’s energy decisions.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India’s foreign policy should reflect the collective will of its people and be rooted in the country’s history, geography and moral traditions.

“India's foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa. What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.