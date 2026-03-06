Congress demands short duration discussion on West Asia conflict in Parliament

NEW DELHI: With the second half of the Budget session set to begin next week, the Congress on Friday demanded that a full-fledged short duration discussion be held on the West Asian situation and asserted that a suo motu statement on behalf of the government would not suffice.

Speaking with PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Modi government today stands "shrunken and diminished" with India's global standing never being "as weak as it is now".

He said the government was making India play "second fiddle" not only to the US but also to Israel.

Using cricketing analogy, Ramesh said the Modi government has been on a sticky wicket for a long time with "googlies being bowled from Washington".

"The second phase of the Budget session starts on March 9 and it is scheduled to go up to April 2.

So, it's a 25-day period, but actually the number of sittings is only 17 because a large number of important festivals and holidays are in this period.

The appropriations bill, the finance bill will have to be discussed. We're also going to be discussing the functioning of four or five ministries. So, there is a set schedule for this phase," he said.

However, there are very many important issues, the Indo-US trade deal, the continued blackmail by the United States when it comes to India's purchases of oil from Russia, the targeted assassinations of the Supreme leader in Iran and large number of political and military leaders and the continued West Asia conflict that has expanded into other parts of West Asia, he said.

"There were the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and the subsequent attacks by Iran on the Gulf countries.

There are almost 10 million Indians who work in this region, whose lives, livelihoods, safety, security are affected.

So, it's a very important economic issue.

We get about 50-60 billion dollars of remittances every year from this region, if not more.

So, it's a very important issue for us and we will certainly demand an urgent discussion on the West Asian situation," Ramesh said.