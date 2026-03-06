Who’ll become CM? Search for Nitish successor in BJP

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday offered to step down from the CM’s post and move to the Rajya Sabha, triggering a high-stakes search for his successor, with BJP leaders like Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai and Dilip Jaiswal, and even a possible young woman leader under consideration.

Sources said the BJP, in alliance with JD(U), will choose its own leader for the top post for the first time in Bihar. It will be a historic shift as BJP has never before placed its own leader as CM despite being the largest party in the assembly.

Among the frontrunners, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who, like Nitish, belongs to the OBC category, is emerging as a leading contender. Other names include Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai and state industries minister Dilip Jaiswal, while JD(U)’s Nishant Kumar, Nitish’s son, and water resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary are also being considered.

A top BJP source added that a young woman leader with a clean image and wide community acceptability could also be considered to signal the party’s focus on women’s empowerment, noting that women’s support was key to NDA’s two-thirds majority in the last assembly elections.