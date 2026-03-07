14 candidates from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and HP clears UPSC examinations 2025

CHANDIGARH: 14 candidates from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) (CSE) 2025 examination. The results were declared on Friday.

The commission recommended 958 candidates (659 men and 299 women) for appointment to various civil services positions.

Akansh Dhull secured AIR 3 in his third attempt. He is a BCom graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, with Commerce and Accountancy as his optional subjects. In his first two attempts, he secured AIR 342 in 2023 and AIR 295 in 2024. He is presently posted in the Indian Audit and Accounts Service.

He is the son of Krishan Dhull, a former office-bearer of the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, and a government school principal.

Simrandeep Kaur, daughter of farmer from Birarhwal village in Nabha, Patiala district, has secured the 15th AIR. After completing her graduation in humanities and later a master’s degree in political science from Khalsa College, Patiala. She prepared for the examination through online coaching.

Nobody from her family has been in a government job.

In her earlier attempts, she had cleared the preliminary examination twice but could not qualify for the mains. She had also qualified for the UGC NET in political science but chose to pursue civil services instead, taking political science as her optional subject.

While 25-year old Bhavika Chopra, an economics graduate from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and a national-level fencing player from Chandigarh, clinched AIR 25 in her fourth attempt.

She had taken economics as her optional subject in her earlier attempts, but switched to sociology this time. Chopra was allotted to the Indian Postal Service as she had cleared the 2024 examination, but reappeared to improve her rank.