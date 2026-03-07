'We're coming': Assam Congress shares AI video of Rahul, Gogoi as Rajni, Kamal characters from 'KH x RK reunion'

Assam Congress has released an AI video of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, inspired from the viral promo of the upcoming movie starring Tamil icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
The video, shared by the party's X handle on Friday with the caption "We're coming," in Assamese, has garnered over 1 lakh views.
The video shows Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, dressed as the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan characters in the movie, walking in style as Anirudh Ravichander's "Aaja Raja" plays in the background.
The video comes as Congress is gearing up for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam, even as the party faces several challenges, including the defection of its former state chief to the BJP.
TNIE in February reported that the party had finalised its first list of 45 candidates for the elections, with most sitting MLAs expected to be retained. Party sources indicated that the formal announcement of the list may be deferred until the BJP releases its candidate names.
While the Congress is expected to contest around 100 seats, negotiations with allies are underway, and seat-sharing arrangements have triggered unrest within the party’s state unit.