'We're coming': Assam Congress shares AI video of Rahul, Gogoi as Rajni, Kamal characters from 'KH x RK reunion'

Assam Congress has released an AI video of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, inspired from the viral promo of the upcoming movie starring Tamil icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The video, shared by the party's X handle on Friday with the caption "We're coming," in Assamese, has garnered over 1 lakh views.

The video shows Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, dressed as the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan characters in the movie, walking in style as Anirudh Ravichander's "Aaja Raja" plays in the background.