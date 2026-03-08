BJP central leadership needs to tread cautiously in selecting Bihar's new CM face

NEW DELHI: Amid fast-moving political developments in Bihar following Nitish Kumar's filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, attention has now turned to an imminent change of leadership in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce its choice for the Chief Minister within the next week. If this happens, it would mark the first time that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar would be led by the BJP, with the Janata Dal (United) moving to the second position within the alliance, along with other partners.

A buzz in political circles suggests that JD(U) may have agreed to the transition involving Nitish Kumar with certain conditions. One of these conditions could involve having a say—at least in a suggestive capacity—in the selection of the BJP’s chief ministerial face.

If this turns out to be the case, it would be the first such development within the NDA. Even after relinquishing the Chief Minister’s post to the BJP, Nitish Kumar, as the senior-most leader of the NDA in Bihar, could continue to exert influence over governance, albeit indirectly.

Some JD(U) leaders have indicated that Nitish Kumar will continue to provide guidance to the new head of the government, even after stepping down as Chief Minister, in the larger interest of the NDA government and the state.

Regardless of the exact arrangement, the leadership change is likely to prove a crucial moment for the BJP’s political future in Bihar. Historically, the BJP has never enjoyed independent political dominance in the state’s top governance post like the Chief Minister. However, what appears to be a carefully planned strategy has now opened the possibility for the party to appoint a Chief Minister from its own ranks.