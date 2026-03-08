CM Mamata counters President's 'protocol lapse' allegations, accuses BJP of targeting West Bengal ahead of polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that the state government followed protocol and that the BJP was unneccessarily politicised the issue, a day after President Draupadi Murmu alleged 'protocol lapses' during her programme in Siliguri.

The CM said that the responsibility of mismanagement at the function, if any, lay with its private organisers and the Airports Authority of India who provided the venue of the event, not the government.

CM Mamata responded to criticism from top BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the TMC government has "insulted a woman tribal leader" with an enlarged photograph of PM Modi seated alongside veteran BJP leader LK Advani while the President stood next to them.