‘Enlightened people of Bengal will never forgive TMC for insulting President Murmu’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over the treatment of President Droupadi Murmu, saying the “enlightened people” of the state would never forgive the party for “insulting” a tribal woman leader who holds the country’s highest constitutional office.
Speaking in the national capital after inaugurating two new corridors of the Delhi Metro and other projects, Modi said it was “deeply concerning” that the TMC government had shown a “grave insult” to the President.
His remarks came after Murmu expressed displeasure over the change of venue of a conference of the Santal tribal community in West Bengal on Saturday and the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.
Banerjee later accused the President of speaking “on the advice of the BJP” and questioned her silence on alleged atrocities against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.
"It is said in our country that no matter how powerful a person is, he is ultimately destroyed by ego. Today, from the nation's capital, I am appealing to all of you that the dirty politics and arrogance of power of the TMC, which insulted the dignity of a tribal President, will soon be shattered. The enlightened people of West Bengal will never forgive the TMC for insulting a woman, a tribal, the President of the country, PM Modi said. While delivering his speech at the inauguration event of the Delhi Metro.
Modi had earlier posted on X criticising the TMC government, saying its actions had not only led to the mismanagement of the tribal community event but also amounted to an affront to the President, the Constitution and democratic traditions.
“President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event,” he said, adding that the people of the country, the tribal community and women would not forgive the party for the alleged insult.
Meanwhile, the Centre has sought a response from the state government by 5 pm on Sunday over the reported violations of protocol and security arrangements, sources said.
According to a PTI report In a letter to the state’s chief secretary, the Union home secretary asked for an explanation regarding alleged violations of the ‘Blue Book’ rules governing protocol, venue and route arrangements during the President’s visit. The confidential document lays down security and protocol procedures for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister.
Sources said the communication sought clarification on the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief secretary and the Director General of Police to receive the President on her arrival , a departure from established protocol. According to them, only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was present at the airport.
The Centre has also sought explanations over other alleged lapses, including the condition of facilities arranged for the President and the cleanliness of the route taken during the visit, sources added.
Preisdent Murmu had expressed disappointment over the low turnout at the Santal tribal community event.
The controversy has further raised the political temperature in the poll-bound state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to challenge Banerjee’s 15-year rule.
During the event, Modi inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors and laid the foundation stone for three more metro lines aimed at improving connectivity across the capital. He also launched and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the central government’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan, taking the total value of projects announced to about Rs 33,500 crore.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister said more than three crore women have achieved the milestone of becoming “Lakhpati Didi”, referring to households with an annual income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.
He also criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, calling it an “AAPda (disaster) government” and alleging that development work in the capital had been halted for the past 10 years.
