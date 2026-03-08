‘Enlightened people of Bengal will never forgive TMC for insulting President Murmu’: Modi

"It is said in our country that no matter how powerful a person is, he is ultimately destroyed by ego. Today, from the nation's capital, I am appealing to all of you that the dirty politics and arrogance of power of the TMC, which insulted the dignity of a tribal President, will soon be shattered. The enlightened people of West Bengal will never forgive the TMC for insulting a woman, a tribal, the President of the country, PM Modi said. While delivering his speech at the inauguration event of the Delhi Metro.

Modi had earlier posted on X criticising the TMC government, saying its actions had not only led to the mismanagement of the tribal community event but also amounted to an affront to the President, the Constitution and democratic traditions.

“President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event,” he said, adding that the people of the country, the tribal community and women would not forgive the party for the alleged insult.

Meanwhile, the Centre has sought a response from the state government by 5 pm on Sunday over the reported violations of protocol and security arrangements, sources said.

According to a PTI report In a letter to the state’s chief secretary, the Union home secretary asked for an explanation regarding alleged violations of the ‘Blue Book’ rules governing protocol, venue and route arrangements during the President’s visit. The confidential document lays down security and protocol procedures for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister.

Sources said the communication sought clarification on the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief secretary and the Director General of Police to receive the President on her arrival , a departure from established protocol. According to them, only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was present at the airport.

The Centre has also sought explanations over other alleged lapses, including the condition of facilities arranged for the President and the cleanliness of the route taken during the visit, sources added.

Preisdent Murmu had expressed disappointment over the low turnout at the Santal tribal community event.