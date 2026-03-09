54 communal riots, seven mob lynching incidents reported in Odisha in last 20 months: CM

Twenty-four communal riot incidents were reported in Balasore district, in which 95 persons were arrested during the period, Majhi said.

Similarly, the Odisha police have registered 16 communal riot cases in Khurda district and arrested 120 people, while 33 persons were arrested and notices were served to concerned individuals involved in eight riot incidents reported in Koraput district, he said.

During the period, four riot cases were registered in Malkangiri district and two in Bhadrak district. The police have arrested 26 persons for their alleged involvement in the riot incidents in Malkangiri district, while 24 people were arrested in Bhadrak district against the two riot cases, Majhi said.

He further stated that three mob lynching cases were registered and 48 persons were arrested in Rayagada district, two cases in Dhenkanal (no arrest) and one each in Deogarh (six arrested) and Balasore (seven arrested).

The CM said steps have been taken to prevent communal riot and mob lynching incidents, and peace committees have been formed in various police stations.

Efforts are being made by the local administration to maintain harmony among communities. Action is being taken against those who are trying to disturb peace and harmony by collecting secret information, Majhi said.

He said that strict legal action is being taken against lawbreakers, which includes registration of case and arrest.

Legal action is also being taken against persons involved in mob lynching incidents over witchcraft suspicion. Besides, awareness programmes are being conducted to prevent such incidents, he added.