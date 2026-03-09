Bengal govt submits explanation to Centre for 'breach of protocol' during President Murmu's visit

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday submitted a report to the Centre, explaining the circumstances behind the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state, officials said on Monday.

State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty sent the report to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with substantiating documents detailing the sequence of events in connection with the incident.

“We have placed on record the administrative decisions taken at every stage,” an official told PTI.

The report also explains why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the programme, he said.

In addition, the state government has informed the Centre about the reasons behind the decision to change the venue of the International Santhal Conference during President Murmu’s visit.

President Murmu and CM Mamata were involved in a war of words on Saturday after the President alleged that the Bengal government had tried to foil her visit to the state and the CM slammed her for playing politics at the BJP’s behest ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday reportedly asked Chakraborty to submit a report giving an explanation for the alleged lapses in security protocol, venue arrangements and travel route during the President’s programme in Darjeeling district in West Bengal, which had prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slam the state government.