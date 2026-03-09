Bengal govt submits explanation to Centre for 'breach of protocol' during President Murmu's visit

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday submitted a report to the Centre, explaining the circumstances behind the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state, officials said on Monday.
State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty sent the report to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with substantiating documents detailing the sequence of events in connection with the incident.
“We have placed on record the administrative decisions taken at every stage,” an official told PTI.
The report also explains why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the programme, he said.
In addition, the state government has informed the Centre about the reasons behind the decision to change the venue of the International Santhal Conference during President Murmu’s visit.
President Murmu and CM Mamata were involved in a war of words on Saturday after the President alleged that the Bengal government had tried to foil her visit to the state and the CM slammed her for playing politics at the BJP’s behest ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday reportedly asked Chakraborty to submit a report giving an explanation for the alleged lapses in security protocol, venue arrangements and travel route during the President’s programme in Darjeeling district in West Bengal, which had prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slam the state government.
Mohan asked Chakraborty to furnish a response on the violations of the 'Blue Book' rules of protocol, venue and route arrangements during the President’s visit, it is learnt from sources at the state secretariat Nabanna.
The 'Blue Book' is a confidential document which lists out rules for the security and protocol for the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and their families.
President Murmu had rapped the state government for changing the venue of the conference, which was held on Saturday at a ground near Bagdogra Airport in Gosainpur, instead of the planned venue in Bidhannagar.
President Murmu expressed dismay over the low turnout at the event. She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.
“Had the programme been held there (Bidhanagar) it would have been better. There is ample space there. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today’s programme is being held at a place where it is difficult for people to come,” she said on Saturday.
“Mamata is like a younger sister. I am also a daughter of West Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come there. I do not know whether she (Mamata) is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted,” she said.
The Union Home Secretary, sources said, also wanted to know why the CM, Chief Secretary and director general of police (DGP) did not receive the President on her arrival in the state, which is a gross violation of the protocol of the Blue Book rules.