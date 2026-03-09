Fulfilling aspirations of people is resolve of govt; education, health, sports key sectors: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for accelerating the process of linking the country's education sector to the real world economy, while sharpening focus on subjects like artificial intelligence and automation.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, Modi also said that fulfilling aspirations of the people is the resolve of his government and education, skill development, health, tourism, sports and culture are some of the sectors that act as a medium to fulfil them.

"Fulfilling the aspirations of the people is not just a subject, but it is the core objective and the resolution of this government," he said at the webinar which was attended by stakeholders from different government ministries, departments and experts from private sectors.

The prime minister said education, skill, health, tourism, sports, culture are fundamental sectors and major means of fulfilling these public aspirations.

"We will need to accelerate the process of connecting our education system to the real world economy even further.

On topics like AI and automation, the digital economy, and design-driven manufacturing, we will need to increase our focus even more," he said.

The prime minister said another important sector is STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

"It is heartening to see that the daughters of our country have a great interest in STEM.

Today, when we talk about futuristic technologies, it is important that no daughter is held back due to a lack of opportunities.

We must create a research ecosystem where young researchers get ample opportunities to work on new ideas," he said.