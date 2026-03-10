Centre unveils 'Vision 2047' roadmap to transform Armed Forces for future wars

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has unveiled a long-term blueprint to transform India’s armed forces into a joint, tech-driven and self-reliant military geared for future warfare as the country moves towards its Viksit Bharat target.

Prepared by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), the document titled ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military’ was released Tuesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It outlines the structural reforms, capability priorities and organisational changes required to modernise the armed forces.

In a statement, the government said the roadmap envisages the transformation of the military into an “integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries, responding across the full spectrum of conflict and protecting expanding strategic interests” amid rapidly evolving regional and global dynamics.

At the operational level, the transformation roadmap is closely linked to the plan to establish integrated theatre commands, which aim to bring assets of the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified commands organised by geography.

The push for theaterisation has been led by Gen Anil Chauhan, who earlier this year indicated that plans for theatre commands, which have faced repeated delays, could see fruition by May.

However, differences have emerged among the services over the structure. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi have publicly backed the move, describing theatre commands as “inevitable” for achieving deeper jointness among the armed forces.

The Indian Air Force has expressed reservations. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has argued that a centralised joint command in New Delhi would be more effective than dividing air assets among multiple theatres.

Another key focus of the vision roadmap is ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, with emphasis on developing indigenous technologies and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing.