Ladakh groups reschedule mega rallies to March 16 for statehood, Sixth Schedule

SRINAGAR: Ladakh groups have rescheduled rallies in Leh and Kargil districts from March 12 to March 16 after being denied permission by administration. The rallies are to be held seeking for grant of statehood to Ladakh Union Territory and protest against continued detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, among other key demands.
LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey told TNIE that the rally would now be held in Leh on March 16. "The administration denied permission for the March 12 rally but they have given permission for March 16," he said.
Dorjey said people will march from Singay Namgyal Chowk to Polo Ground, Leh, where leaders would address the rally participants.
Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co chairman Asgar Karbalai told TNIE that they have also decided to hold a mega rally in Kargil on March 16.
"We will be seeking an NOC from the administration for the rally," he said, adding the KDA is deciding whether to call a shutdown too in the district.
It would be the first major show of public support by both LAB and KDA after the September 24, 2025 violence during protest rally in Leh in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured in police firing.
The LAB and KDA, which is an amalgam of political, social, trade, and religious groups from Leh and Kargil districts, are spearheading joint agitation for Sixth Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT.
Dorjey accused the Centre of unnecessarily delaying the talks saying, "There has been no fresh round of talks after the February 4 meeting in New Delhi."
The Centre, during the February 4 meeting, had raised objections over demand of statehood and Sixth Schedule by questioning the financial viability, instead proposing the creation of a Territorial Council for Ladakh with the Chief Executive of the Hill Council serving as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.
According to LAB co-chairman, the Centre is giving an impression that after detaining climate activist Sonam Wanghuck following September 24 violence last year, the situation has improved in Ladakh.
"That is not the case," he said. "There is anger and anxiety among the people in both Leh and Kargil districts against the centre for not respecting public demands. Through the peaceful rally on March 16, we want to show that people have not given up on their demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule."
Dorjey and Karbalai said that, apart from delay in talks, the mega rallies are also being held to demand release of climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk currently lodged in Jodhpur jail and others detained after September 24 violence and withdrawal of cases against them, inclusion of core issue of statehood and Sixth Schedule in talks and release of Judicial Inquiry Commission report in September 24 violence.
On the insistence of LAB and KDA, the Ministry of Home Affairs had appointed a Judicial Inquiry Commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan to investigate the September 24 violence in Leh.