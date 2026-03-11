Ladakh groups reschedule mega rallies to March 16 for statehood, Sixth Schedule

SRINAGAR: Ladakh groups have rescheduled rallies in Leh and Kargil districts from March 12 to March 16 after being denied permission by administration. The rallies are to be held seeking for grant of statehood to Ladakh Union Territory and protest against continued detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, among other key demands.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey told TNIE that the rally would now be held in Leh on March 16. "The administration denied permission for the March 12 rally but they have given permission for March 16," he said.

Dorjey said people will march from Singay Namgyal Chowk to Polo Ground, Leh, where leaders would address the rally participants.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co chairman Asgar Karbalai told TNIE that they have also decided to hold a mega rally in Kargil on March 16.

"We will be seeking an NOC from the administration for the rally," he said, adding the KDA is deciding whether to call a shutdown too in the district.