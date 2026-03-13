Jharkhand Assembly erupts in protest over LPG shortage, rising fuel prices

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproar during the 13th day of the Budget Session on Friday, with ruling coalition members staging protests over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders and rising prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas.

Ruling party legislators entered the Assembly carrying banners and posters to protest against the shortage of cooking gas.

As soon as the House proceedings commenced on Friday, members of the ruling coalition, primarily MLAs from the JMM, Congress and RJD, staged a demonstration both inside and outside the Assembly, holding placards depicting gas cylinders. Slogans were raised vociferously against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters highlighted the “public outcry” caused by issues surrounding petrol, diesel and gas cylinders.

“The situation today is such that not only have prices skyrocketed, but the supply of gas has also come to a complete standstill. Stoves in people’s homes remain unlit, while the Modi government at the Centre merely watches this spectacle in silence,” said Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Deepika Pandey Singh. This protest has been staged to give voice to the anguish and outrage of the common people, she added.

Uproar also erupted inside the House during Question Hour, with legislators from both sides trading sharp accusations.

Opposition members alleged that the situation had arisen due to the policies of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.