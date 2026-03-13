Jharkhand Assembly erupts in protest over LPG shortage, rising fuel prices

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproar during the 13th day of the Budget Session on Friday, with ruling coalition members staging protests over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders and rising prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas.
Ruling party legislators entered the Assembly carrying banners and posters to protest against the shortage of cooking gas.
As soon as the House proceedings commenced on Friday, members of the ruling coalition, primarily MLAs from the JMM, Congress and RJD, staged a demonstration both inside and outside the Assembly, holding placards depicting gas cylinders. Slogans were raised vociferously against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The protesters highlighted the “public outcry” caused by issues surrounding petrol, diesel and gas cylinders.
“The situation today is such that not only have prices skyrocketed, but the supply of gas has also come to a complete standstill. Stoves in people’s homes remain unlit, while the Modi government at the Centre merely watches this spectacle in silence,” said Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Deepika Pandey Singh. This protest has been staged to give voice to the anguish and outrage of the common people, she added.
Uproar also erupted inside the House during Question Hour, with legislators from both sides trading sharp accusations.
Opposition members alleged that the situation had arisen due to the policies of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Jharkhand, too, is grappling with shortages of petrol, diesel and gas. Due to the scarcity of LPG, the offering of Bhog (sacred food) in temples has been suspended and the Mid Day Meal scheme in schools has been halted. They appear oblivious to this gas crisis,” said Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav.
“The Prime Minister has surrendered before the United States; this message must reach the Prime Minister,” he added.
Responding to the allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party legislators strongly objected to the opposition’s claims and defended the Central government.
However, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi rejected the allegations, stating that there is no actual LPG shortage in the state.
He described the issue as systemic and accused the government of creating unnecessary disruption in the House to hide its own failures. He also accused the Indian National Congress of deliberately trying to create unrest in the country.
Independent MLA Saryu Roy maintained that the situation in the state remained under control and said the government was actively monitoring developments.
On the other hand, Shilpi Neha Tirkey of the Congress rejected Marandi’s allegations and pointed out that the BJP is in power at the Centre. She argued that rising prices of petroleum products and urea were genuine concerns for the public and that blaming the opposition for creating disorder was unjustified.
“The public is watching closely who is actually responsible for creating chaos in the country and the state,” she said.
The House continued to witness intense arguments as members from different parties expressed their views on the issue of rising petrol and gas prices, turning the session into a prolonged and heated debate.