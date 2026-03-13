LPG rationing starts, kerosene back in mix

NEW DELHI: After denying LPG shortage over the past few days, the government on Thursday acknowledged the pressure on supplies and introduced demand-management measures for both domestic and commercial consumers.
The waiting period for booking a refill has been raised to 45 days in rural and remote areas and to 25 days in urban areas. Earlier, the minimum booking interval across the country was 21 days.
In another key decision, the government said OMCs would allocate 20% of the average monthly commercial LPG requirement starting Thursday. The government had earlier directed oil companies to prioritise supplies to domestic LPG consumers, prompting protests from restaurants and other businesses.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said commercial LPG is being regulated to prevent hoarding and black marketing. On natural gas availability, Puri said large LNG cargoes are arriving daily through alternative supply routes, adding that India has sufficient arrangements to maintain supply even if the conflict continues for a prolonged period.
The government has also activated alternative fuel options to ease pressure on LPG and natural gas supplies. Kerosene is being made available through retail outlets and the public distribution system, while fuel oil is being supplied to industrial and commercial consumers.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has advised State Pollution Control Boards to permit the temporary use of such fuels during the crisis period.
Discusses Safety of Indians, uninterrupted transit of energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern over rising hostilities and the growing civilian toll. He stressed the safety and security of Indian nationals in the region as well as importance of uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies.
“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.” This was their first conversation since the conflict began.