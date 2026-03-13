LPG rationing starts, kerosene back in mix

NEW DELHI: After denying LPG shortage over the past few days, the government on Thursday acknowledged the pressure on supplies and introduced demand-management measures for both domestic and commercial consumers.

The waiting period for booking a refill has been raised to 45 days in rural and remote areas and to 25 days in urban areas. Earlier, the minimum booking interval across the country was 21 days.

In another key decision, the government said OMCs would allocate 20% of the average monthly commercial LPG requirement starting Thursday. The government had earlier directed oil companies to prioritise supplies to domestic LPG consumers, prompting protests from restaurants and other businesses.