Two Indians killed, 10 injured in drone attack in Oman’s Sohar city

Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone attack in Sohar city in Oman on Friday, the government said.

Officials said the attack occurred in the Al Awahi Industrial Area of Sohar, about 200 km from Muscat. The Oman News Agency (ONA), citing a security source, reported that two drones were downed in the Sohar Governorate.

One of the drones crashed in the industrial area, killing two expatriate workers and injuring several others, while the second drone fell in an open area without causing casualties or damage.

Confirming the deaths, Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary in charge of the Gulf division at the Ministry of External Affairs, said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“I wish to share with all of you an incident which has happened in Sohar city in Muscat today. There was an attack, and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died. We express our deepest condolences to their families,” Mahajan said.

He said that 11 people were injured in the attack, of whom 10 were Indians. “Of the 11 injured, 10 are Indians. Out of them, five have been discharged after receiving treatment, and five others are receiving treatment in local hospitals. None of them are reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the company concerned and local authorities, and is rendering all assistance,” he said.