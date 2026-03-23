With West Asia conflict straining supply chains, ASSOCHAM names India leadership for BIMSTEC body

NEW DELHI: As the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) remains stalled and ongoing conflicts expose vulnerabilities in global supply chains, India is sharpening its focus on the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

ASSOCHAM on Monday announced the Indian leadership of the BIMSTEC Business Council.

ASSOCHAM, which functions as the India secretariat for the Business Council under the Ministry of External Affairs, said the initiative is aimed at strengthening trade, connectivity and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) linkages across the seven-member grouping.

BIMSTEC, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand, has gained traction as New Delhi looks to bridge South and Southeast Asia through sub-regional frameworks.

At the launch, Tribhuvan Darbari, India Chair of the BIMSTEC Business Council, described the grouping as a '5 trillion dollars opportunity' and called for deeper trade integration, logistics coordination and resilient supply chains.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey stressed the need for regional self-reliance. “We need to create dependency regionally rather than depending on global supply chains, whether in energy security or health security,” he said.