Congress MP seeks clarity from Centre over strategy to tackle global energy crisis

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday said the country needs a clear strategy to deal with the ongoing global crisis, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in this regard.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary said despite his lengthy speech, the prime minister failed to address key concerns of the common people. Citizens want to know how much energy resources the country has and how long they will last, Selja said.

The Centre should clarify the status of strategic reserves and the steps being taken to ensure future supply, she added.

The Sirsa MP also sought clarity on India's international engagements, especially with the US, and whether oil imports from Russia will continue. She said the government's silence on these issues is worrying.

She claimed that in many parts of the country, long queues ahead of gas distribution agencies and uncertainty over fuel supply are creating anxiety among people. The government should provide clarity and reassure citizens that the situation is under control, she said.

Selja further said referring to old policies is not enough and the country needs a new and effective action plan to tackle the deepening global crisis.