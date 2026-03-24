I-PAC raids case: SC quizzes Bengal government, says ED officers also have fundamental rights

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quizzed the West Bengal government over its objection to the maintainability of the Enforcement Directorate's plea on the alleged obstruction by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a raid, asking about the fundamental rights of ED officers.

The top court remarked that some officers of the ED have filed petitions in their individual capacity seeking to know whether they cease to be citizens of India merely because they are officers of the agency.

The West Bengal government has questioned the maintainability of the ED's plea which alleged obstruction by Banerjee and other state authorities during its January 8 search of the office of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee's (I-PAC) in Kolkata.

The search was in connection with a money-laundering probe.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Banerjee, that a person who moves the court under Article 32 of the Constitution has to specifically set out which fundamental right of his has been violated.

"Please concentrate on the fundamental rights of the officers of the ED with whom the offence has been committed. If you only concentrate on ED, ED, ED and forget the second petition which is preferred by the individual officers who were the victims of that offence, you may miss the point and you will be in difficulty," Justice Mishra observed.

Sibal argued that the person (Deputy Director Robin Bansal) who filed the writ petition has not claimed a violation of any fundamental right. "Not only that, assuming he has a fundamental right, then the petition must state which fundamental right has been violated," he said adding that in this particular case the ED is not even a person.