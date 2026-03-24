TMC leaders Ghulam Rabbani, Kajal Sheikh's names not in ECI's supplementary list; triggers row

KOLKATA: The names of Trinamool Congress MLA from Goalpokhar Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district, Md Ghulam Rabbani, and the party strongman Kajal Sheikh, a nominee from Hasan seat in Birbhum district, were not present in the first supplementary list consisting of the names of 29 lakh adjudicated voters released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The list published on Monday midnight triggered a row in the ruling party in the State.

Questions have already arisen over the eligibility to contest the polls.

Rabbani, a three-time legislator from the constituency of Goalpokhar, has been fielded by Trinamool Congress from the same seat in the upcoming elections in Bengal.

He could not find his name in the supplementary list after searching the ECI official website.

“I have submitted all necessary documents, including school certificate, passport, voter ID, and Aadhaar card, during hearings of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. But I could not find my name in the supplementary list. I don’t know how it turned out to be possible?” Rabbani told the media.