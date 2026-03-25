SC raps Haryana police over 'shameful, insensitive' approach in rape case involving 3-year-old girl

NEW DELHI: Castigating the Haryana Police for its "shameful" and "insensitive" approach in the rape case of a three-year-old, the Supreme Court on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team of women IPS officers to conduct a fair investigation into the crime that took place in Gurugram.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the Haryana government to immediately notify the SIT and directed the Gurugram Police to hand over the case records to the probe panel.

The bench rapped the Haryana Police for downgrading the offence from a harsher provision to a milder one in its FIR filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

It also pulled up a doctor at a private hospital for completely changing her version on the child's statement and said, "It was shameful for a doctor to do so."

The top court issued show cause notices to officials of Gurugram Police and asked them why action should not be taken against them for shoddy investigation in the case.

"Why cannot the police go to the victim's house? Are they kings? The one who went was arrested on corruption charges," the top court said, calling the approach "shameful" and "insensitive."