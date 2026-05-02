ED moves special court in Mumbai, seeks custody of rape accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved a special PMLA court in Mumbai seeking a production warrant against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, facing rape and fraud charges, in a money laundering case.

The central agency registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik police FIR accusing Kharat of extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women.

The PMLA court is scheduled to hear the ED’s plea for custody on Saturday. Kharat, currently in police custody in Nashik, also faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women.

The Nashik police arrested him on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years.

A court in Nashik on Friday remanded Kharat to police custody till May 4 in a case involving the cheating of a Pune-based businessman of more than Rs 5 crore.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over Rs 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts.

It may be noted that benami bank accounts are those held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

Earlier this week, the ED moved the special court, urging it to issue a production warrant under relevant provisions of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) and PMLA, directing Nashik Central Jail (where the accused was then lodged in rape cases) to produce Kharat before the special judge.

After his production before the special judge, the ED is likely to seek Kharat's custody after formally arresting him in its case.