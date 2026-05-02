No cause for panic: Jitendra Singh reassures public as cities report record-high temperatures

NEW DELHI: While India continues to witness severe heatwave conditions across several regions this summer, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reassured the public on Saturday that there is no reason to panic about the forecasted temperatures.

Singh emphasised that by adhering to India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisories and following appropriate precautions, heatwave conditions can be managed effectively.

The Union Minister made the comments during a media briefing at his office over rising temperatures in the country.

The comments, in the light of recent reports of record-breaking temperatures across the country, seem to have little effect on placating the anxious public.

According to data from AQI.in, India is at the epicentre of a global heatwave, with 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities currently located in the country.

Temperatures in many regions have surpassed 40°C, with some locations nearing 45°C, pointing to a trend of increasingly intense heatwaves. Summer is expected to become hotter still.