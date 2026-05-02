No cause for panic: Jitendra Singh reassures public as cities report record-high temperatures

NEW DELHI: While India continues to witness severe heatwave conditions across several regions this summer, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reassured the public on Saturday that there is no reason to panic about the forecasted temperatures.
Singh emphasised that by adhering to India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisories and following appropriate precautions, heatwave conditions can be managed effectively.
The Union Minister made the comments during a media briefing at his office over rising temperatures in the country.
The comments, in the light of recent reports of record-breaking temperatures across the country, seem to have little effect on placating the anxious public.
According to data from AQI.in, India is at the epicentre of a global heatwave, with 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities currently located in the country.
Temperatures in many regions have surpassed 40°C, with some locations nearing 45°C, pointing to a trend of increasingly intense heatwaves. Summer is expected to become hotter still.
The IMD has predicted cooler days and warmer nights in most parts of the country and above-normal heatwaves in some parts, in its monthly outlook forecast for May 2026.
The Minister highlighted that the government is fully prepared to address heat-related challenges and stressed the need for coordinated efforts at the state and district levels to ensure access to drinking water, functioning cooling arrangements, and an uninterrupted power supply.
In a letter to States, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said last week that with “proactive planning and coordinated action, States/UTs will be able to effectively mitigate the health impacts of extreme heat during the upcoming months.”
Special attention is being given to vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly and outdoor workers, according to Singh.
The IMD has also said that a higher possibility of strong development of El Niño could lead to subdued monsoon conditions, impacting agriculture.
On the impact of heat on agriculture, Singh said that the current weather conditions are generally favourable for the harvesting of late Rabi crops in the northern and northwestern regions.
However, localised heat stress in parts of southern and northeastern India may impact certain summer crops such as rice (Boro), maize, and pulses.
"Farmers have been advised to carry out field operations during morning and evening hours, ensure light and frequent irrigation, and take protective measures for livestock," said Singh.